People assume my mzungu wife gives me money – TikTok dancer Tileh Pacbro 





TikTok dancer Tileh Pacbro has opened up about the misconceptions people have about him and his Mexican wife, Martina Glez.

Speaking in a recent interview with Oga Obinna and Kwambox, the renowned dancer and choreographer said that many people assume that his wife is a rich woman who sponsors his lifestyle when in reality he is the provider of the family.

“Many people assume that my mzungu girlfriend spoils me, but we met when we were 21, where could she have found money at that age to start spoiling me? Actually, the way we are making money now, I taught her how to do it because we make money dancing,” said Pacbro.

“I taught her how to dance, and we started hustling together,” he added.

The dancer went on to heap praises on his wife saying she has always been supportive financially regardless and has always helped him in his craft and growing himself as a man. He finalized his interview by saying that the one thing he would like people to stop criticizing him and his wife for is the hateful notion that his wife sponsors him, adding that he has businesses of his own and is equally well off as his wife.

“The main hateful thing I would like people to stop selling about me and my marriage is taking all my credit. I work with more than four brands and heavy contracts. I earn a good salary just from the brands. My YouTube I am a big brand with over 600,000 subscribers, with a total fan base of 2 million,” said Pacbro.

The popular Kenyan TikTok couple has had their fair share of hurtful criticism from people on social media about their interracial marriage. While speaking to Nairobi News, Pacbro’s wife Martina Glez shared some details about her marriage to Tileh.

The Caucasian beauty divulged that her marriage came at a time she and her husband least expected but carried through with it due to demanding circumstances at the time.

Glez revealed that it was when she got pregnant that she and Tileh decided to get hitched and settle down together.

“The baby was not planned, so when it came and I really wanted to go back to Spain and be with my family. So before we went back to Spain we decided to marry because that way Tileh could get more rights as a Kenyan going to Spain,” said Glez.

She went on to reveal that were it not for her early pregnancy they would not have tied the knot so early, however, they do not regret doing so.

“So we got married then had the kid. We probably would not have married so soon if it was not for our son, but we are happy with the decision because it was for both of us and our son,” she said.

Glez continued by saying that their relationship was serious and made of true love which is why she felt relieved that the pregnancy was with the Kenyan dancer.

“The good thing is that we were not dating just to pass time. We were already in love. Actually, when we found out I was pregnant I was so relieved it was with him. I have dated before and I would have died if it was with any of them, but with Tileh I was a shock yes, but I was glad it was with him,” she added.

