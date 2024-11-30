People can troll, but I am never ashamed of my failed marriages – Dr. Ofweneke





Comedian and Mcee Sande Bush popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke has responded to critics of his failed marriages.

The comedian says he has never been bothered by social media trolls and criticism over his past relationships because he is never ashamed of his two failed marriages.

“With my experience of my two failed marriages, which I am not ashamed of – I like how guys have tried to attack me with that, but I always tell myself these are my battles, they have their own too that we don’t get to know about. Just because I am in the public eye, where people are privy to what is mine, doesn’t mean they don’t have their battles. And so I say to myself, the critics can have their battles, I have mine too,” retorted Dr. Ofweneke.

Dr. Ofweneke was previously married to gospel singer Nicah The Queen, with the couple becoming the talk of the town as they never shied away from documenting their love life on social media.

They would eventually separate in 2016 two years after a nasty fallout.

Nicah accused Dr. Ofweneke of domestic violence and infidelity.

But Dr. Ofweneke says he never cheated on Nicah during their marriage, but she constantly accused him of the same.

“The day I cheated was the day I left Nicah. I never cheated. I went and did what I was accused of doing and then went back home to leave.” Dr. Ofweneke confesses.

The two are co-parenting their two daughters.

In 2019, the comedian introduced another woman, Christine, to whom he proposed in 2021, but after three years together, they parted ways. The comedian and Christine have one child together.

Their relationship remained private, and Ofweneke has never publicly revealed what led to their split.

He is currently in a relationship with Mariam Baraza, whom he publicly introduced as his wife in July this year.