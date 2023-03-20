People Power is unstoppable! – Azimio Spokesperson Makau Mutua

A man carries a tear gas canister and a stone as they demonstrate along city hall way. PHOTO| Sila Kiplagat

Azimio la Umoja spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua has called out President William Ruto after Kenyans could not access some roads and places in Nairobi.

Mutua insists that the protests that are being held today, led by his party leader Raila Odinga are peaceful and tweeted that President Ruto would be unable to make Kenya a republic of fear, a police state.

“He can’t successfully block peaceful citizens from converging in Nairobi to evict him to vindicate their constitutional rights. We have crossed the Rubicon. His Waterloo is nigh. People Power is unstoppable!”

The controversial politician is active on socials even as his party plans to march to State House to lament over a fifteen list of complaints, including the high cost of living, biases in office positions, victimisation of the Cherera Four commissioners, and the withdrawal of subsidies for food, fuel, and education.

On Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki rubbished claims of a holiday saying that Monday would be a normal working day.

Additionally, he said that the National Police would be charged with ensuring that no life or property is lost or destroyed.

“20th March 2023 is a normal working day. All weekday activities including learning in schools and other educational institutions shall proceed normally. Any person who incites public disorder or otherwise breaches the peace in any part of the Republic of Kenya shall be prosecuted,” he said.

Mr Odinga is set to lead his supporters to State House and had earlier informed them that they would meet in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Police have been using tear gases to deter the protesters at the Kenya International Conventional Center (KICC), Kenyatta Avenue, and City Hall road among other major streets in CBD.

Further, Azimio supporters in Kibra, Kisumu, and Kitale are in a cat-and-mouse chase with the police with the supporters throwing stones while women drumming up sufurias and spoons in protest of the high cost of living.

