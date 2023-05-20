Peter Salasya can’t stop ranting after missing out on top performing MPs list

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya during a church service at ATG Deliverance Church in Ongata Rongai on March 19, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Mumias East Peter Salasya has kept ranting on social media after he failed to be listed among the top 20 performing MPs in the country.

Perhaps to make his point, Mr Salasya has been posting what ‘real MPs’ do, while discrediting the work of the top five MPs in the survey that was conducted by Politrack Africa.

Specifically, Mr Salasya has had no kind words for Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who emerged second in the survey after scoring 72.1 per cent.

The survey ranked Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as the top performing parliamentarian with 73.7 per cent, while Patrick Makau (Machakos) came in third with 70.6 per cent.

Salasya has been trading insults with Babu on social media over the results of the survey. In a series of posts, the first-term MP has now said he will push for the removal of Babu as the secretary general of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association for insulting him.

He went on to reveal that he was gifted a sheep for the good work he has been doing in his constituency. He has further argued his constituents to ignore the Politrack survey.

The war of words between the two MPs started after Salasya claimed that the survey by Politrack Africa was sponsored by the vocal Embakasi East lawmaker.

While Babu also emerged the best performing MP in Nairobi County, Salasya did not feature anywhere in the ranking.

