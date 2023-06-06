Peter Salasya constructing new house for aspiring MCA Nuru Okanga





Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya boosted the political aspirations of an activist Azimio la Umoja allied activist Mr Nuru Okanga, who is aspiring to become a Member of County Assembly in 2027, by constructing him a new house.

The two-bedroom house is nearing completion at Mr Okanga’s rural home in Western Kenya. From a video shared by Mr Okanga, the finishing of the house and the installation of window panes are ongoing.

The new house is fenced with a chain-link fence and the compound is being landscaped. There is a larger perimeter fence surrounding the homestead and Mr Okanga’s farm.

The house is being built next to a small grass thatched, mud hut but it is not clear if this was Mr Okanga’s previous abode.

In the video, Mr Okanga expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, Mr Salasya for helping him construct the house.

“People think I a big person. I am preparing to vie for MCA in 2027 and an MCA’s home compound must look smart. Let me be thankful to everyone in Kenya and outside. I would like to ask you for one thing. Because I am preparing to begin going around to talk with the electorate very soon, I should prepare myself in advance. There are those people who were my financial supporters during Raila’s campaigns. They enabled me to go around campaigning for him,” Mr Okanga said.

“I would like to ask you for something. Please think about this in your wisdom because without you, I am incapacitated. I would like you to help me set up an Okanga Cup in August 2023 in Orera Ward and bring all teams together to compete. At this time, children will be home (for the school holidays) and I ask that you support me in this with the little you can,” he said.