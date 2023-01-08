Join our Telegram Channel
Peter Salasya: I am living my prophesy

By Wangu Kanuri January 8th, 2023 1 min read

Member of Parliament for Mumias East Peter Salasya has recounted how he once prophesied that he would one day serve as the legislator for constituency.

The first-time lawmaker has further said his story should encourage everyone else to claim what he or she desires in life through faith.

“In 2018 Aug 12th I prophesied and I claimed that I gonna be the MP and I started working towards it. Always in life be optimistic, hopeful, prayerful, and have faith that indeed it will happen. I prophesy to you this morning that your desire will come true soon give it time,” the MP tweeted.

The MP recently announced that he was unwell and that he would be taking a two-week break from his duties.

“Banabefu pray for me… Not feeling well at all. I will take a sabbatical rest from the ground for two weeks any attention from me will be taken care of by my constituency manager,” he tweeted.

Mr Salasya first sought political office in during the 2017 General Elections but he performed dismally. In a previous interview the MP said when he declared his political ambition, many people dismissed him.

“It was like a very big joke, you see, the Luhya culture dictates that a leader must have a house, a wife, and a family of his own. I had nothing,” he recalled.

Surprisingly, with no big money, political connections or a family of his own, Salasya eventually fulfilled his own prophesy when he clinched the seat in last year’s General Election.

