Peter Salasya rubs KOT the wrong way with doublespeak on Azziad Nasenya

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya addresses mourners during the burial service of Prof Richard Nyabera Magoha at Yala Township Primary School in Siaya County on January 28, 2023. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has caused an online buzz with his doublespeak on TikToker Azziad Nasenya’s recent appointment to the Creatives Technical Committee.

In his recent post, Salasya, a first-time parliamentarian, strongly accused the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs and the Arts Ababu Namwamba of a government platform to impress the content creator.

The MP further claimed that he has been seeking to engage the CS to discuss serious matters, but the latter has not been picking up his calls.

“Ababu Namwamba what exactly attracted you to this lady to get confused to use government platforms to impress her? Wacha kuangusha luhyas in government hii kitu ungefaulu tu bila hizi zote. When I call Ababu as an MP for serious engagement he can’t pick up calls but he is quick for this nonsense,” he wrote.

Ababu Namwamba what exactly attracted you to this lady to get confused to use gvt platforms to impress her.Wacha kuangusha luhyas in gvt hii kitu ungefaulu tu bila hizi zote.when I call Ababu as an MP for serious engagement he can't pick calls but he is quick for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/ij8lNN3Efe — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) February 21, 2023

In Twitter, the MP’s remarks drew diverse reactions. While some criticised him for not differentiating his issues with Namwamba and directly attacking Nasenya, others questioned why he was condemning youth appointment.

Hey Mhesh @P_Salasya you as a politician know the dairy of a CS can be very unpredictable. So spare us the tirade of belittling placing of youth who have grown their brands through hardwork. Keep working on yours man and let’s build and not break . Just Focus without emotions. — Ray Ochieng , HSC (@rochieng) February 21, 2023

You are not a serious leader, you abuse someone because you think she doesn't deserve anything? Learn to respect everyone especially those who work hard, I support Ababu not picking your calls…useless https://t.co/M5JCsMBAiy — Kemroids (@kipstand27) February 22, 2023

When octogenarians get plum state jobs we complain, when the youth get appointed we condemn them too. It must be very tough being the appointing authority. At least the appointment didn't go to a retired governor or military general. [1/2] — Shadrack Matata (@shadrac_matata) February 21, 2023

The race for a man to succeed in this world is long the good thing is time is on our side. https://t.co/F7LtlYzPjL — PCW (@DegreatPcw) February 21, 2023

Mhesh @P_Salasya I guess you are mixing issues, is it about the failure to grace your tournament or appointing the lady? As a fellow luhya, from Budalang'i I suggest that you handle this with @AbabuNamwamba with decorum as an inhouse matter not through this kind of shenanigans. https://t.co/OuBfMCC8on — Valentine Obongoya®️ (@WangiraKidiEAC) February 21, 2023

Seek Mentorship…..its the only way you will survive in politics….some of the sentiments you choose to indulge yourself in are meaningless https://t.co/uznkHafCzI — Faith Pallangyo (@fae010) February 21, 2023

Although I have never been a strong admirer of @AzziadNasenya, I genuinely believe that she also deserves recognition, just like anyone else, for her ingenuity in harnessing the digital economy and developing a brand. Why single her out from a list of over 10 other nominees? — Peter Koima™ (@LilKoima) February 21, 2023

Mr Salasya’s latest view of the TikToker is in sharp contrast to what he said in November last year, when showered Azziad with praise, describing her as prospective brand ambassador for us in Kakamega County.

“There is this Girl from Luhya land called Azziad Nasenya who made Vaida song go viral. Am looking for her, she is such an inspirational girl who can be a brand ambassador for us in Kakamega County,” he tweeted.