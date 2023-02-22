Join our Telegram Channel
Peter Salasya rubs KOT the wrong way with doublespeak on Azziad Nasenya

By Wangu Kanuri February 22nd, 2023 2 min read

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has caused an online buzz with his doublespeak on TikToker Azziad Nasenya’s recent appointment to the Creatives Technical Committee.

In his recent post, Salasya, a first-time parliamentarian, strongly accused the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs and the Arts Ababu Namwamba of a government platform to impress the content creator.

The MP further claimed that he has been seeking to engage the CS to discuss serious matters, but the latter has not been picking up his calls.

“Ababu Namwamba what exactly attracted you to this lady to get confused to use government platforms to impress her? Wacha kuangusha luhyas in government hii kitu ungefaulu tu bila hizi zote. When I call Ababu as an MP for serious engagement he can’t pick up calls but he is quick for this nonsense,” he wrote.

In Twitter, the MP’s remarks drew diverse reactions. While some criticised him for not differentiating his issues with Namwamba and directly attacking Nasenya, others questioned why he was condemning youth appointment.

Mr Salasya’s latest view of the TikToker is in sharp contrast to what he said in November last year, when showered Azziad with praise, describing her as prospective brand ambassador for us in Kakamega County.

“There is this Girl from Luhya land called Azziad Nasenya who made Vaida song go viral. Am looking for her, she is such an inspirational girl who can be a brand ambassador for us in Kakamega County,” he tweeted.

 

