Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxLifeMust Read

Phil Karanja: What I’ve learnt from my wife Kate Actress

By Josephine Njoroge July 28th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyan film director Phillip Karanja has revealed what he admires the most about his beautiful and multi-talented wife Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress. The father of two has heaped praises on his wife saying he greatly admires her self-confidence.

While speaking in a recent interview, Phil said that Kate has had a very positive influence on him and seeing her do what she does has enabled him to develop confidence in himself over time.

“One thing I admire the most about Kate is her self-confidence. I think that’s the one thing I have really learned from her. Whenever she develops an idea, she is fast to execute it. I never used to have that confidence and to be honest that’s something that I have had to teach myself, and one thing that has really helped is being close to her, watching her and how she moves,” Phil said.

“Her self-confidence is just on another level. I have seen it work for her and the day I tried her way it worked for me,” he went on.

“I am very intentional about the people I hang around with because it’s said that your network is your net worth and it’s not just money-wise, it’s also about mental health and stuff like that,” the former Tahidi High actor

Phil also disclosed that during his childhood he used to have self-esteem issues that made him want a better life for himself, which is why he surrounds himself with people who help him achieve success.

“When I was growing up I never used to have good self-esteem, so I realized I wanted a soft life for myself. I knew I must be successful, and for that to happen I knew I needed to surround myself with winners. I was very intentional with the people I keep around that’s why you see the likes of Abel (Mutua), Njugush (Timothy Kimani) and Kate. Their self-confidence inspires me to get out of my shell,” he said.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
AFC Leopards terminates Sh60m deal with Spotika