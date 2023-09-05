Philip Etale: Govt denied Raila accreditation to Climate Summit; AU, UN insisted

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) welcomes Raila Odinga to the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO: COURTESY

Mr Philip Etale, the Communications Director of the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of which Raila Odinga is party leader, alleged the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry headed by Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya refused to give Raila accreditation ahead of the African Climate Summit 2023.

“The Ministry of Environment had refused to give accreditation to him but the African Union and the United Nations said Baba must attend this very important Summit,” claimed Mr Etale.

He made this revelation in light of a statement issued by Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo in which protocols for accessing the Kenyatta International Convention Center, where the Summit is being held, was changed following the arrival of Raila Odinga at the venue.

This change in protocol was occasioned by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s welcoming Raila to the venue and directing him up a lengthy stairs to the meeting- a path that was specifically designated for the visiting heads of state whom DP Gachagua and AU Chairperson Moussa Faki were receiving at the time for the heads of state session.

“Mr. Raymond Omollo has decided to issue a statement… the fear of Baba,” added Mr Etale.

In the statement, PS Omollo, directed that access to the venue change with immediate effect following a routine review of the security arrangements for the ongoing summit.

“Following a routine review of the security arrangements for the ongoing Summit, the security, protocol and accreditation sub-committee wishes to inform the distinguished delegates about the following changes to the protocols for accessing the venue. All presidential motorcades will access the venue through the entrance along City Hall Way,” said PS Omollo.

All other delegates were directed to access the venue via the entrance along Parliament Road while local and foreign Principal Secretaries and Diplomatic Corps are to access KICC via Harambee Avenue.

The Climate Summit’s theme for this year is ‘Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world’. It began yesterday and is set to end tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit 2023, championed by Kenya’s President William Ruto, aims to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa. It will also serve as a platform to inform, frame and influence commitments, pledges and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

