Phoina Tosha shows off new ride worth Sh8.2million





Kenyan beautypreneur Phoina Tosha has left her social media family in awe of her latest boss babe moves after she posted a captivating video of herself glorifying her new addition to her car collection.

The car, which is an impressive new model of Land Rover Discovery (white), is worth roughly Sh8.2 million and by the looks of the entrepreneur’s video, money was not but an object in this endeavor.

Sharing with her fans on Instagram, the renowned makeup artist wrote: “Fuel of Happiness, Check out my Newest Addition 🖤”

Combining an appealing design with powerful performance, dependable off-road capability, and a lavish interior, the Land Rover Discovery Sport emerges as a dynamic choice.

It is equipped with a sturdy 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that generates 246 horsepower, paired with standard All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction.

The Discovery Sport boasts a standard ebony interior, complemented by a leather steering wheel and a technology-packed dashboard. Noteworthy features include a 10-inch Pivi Pro™ infotainment system, two-zone climate control, and an optional Interactive Driver Display.

With its versatile interior, the Discovery Sport accommodates up to five passengers and offers a maximum cargo capacity of 55 cubic feet. And if you require even more room, the option for third-row seating allows for a comfortable ride with seven passengers while still preserving cargo space.

Additionally, the special R-Dynamic trim enhances the exterior design with a sportier appearance and offers extra interior features. No matter your destination, the Land Rover Discovery Sport ensures a stylish and reliable journey, catering to all your adventurous endeavors.

Phoina follows a grand car upgrade by Kenyan celebrities after lifestyle content creator Murugi Munyi also recently bought herself a Land Rover Discovery from a car yard in Lavington.

The Land Rover Discovery 4 was a huge upgrade from her previous car a black Toyota Vanguard which she let go of.

“Murugi wa Disco. Meet my new machine… Shaba. Named her that cause it’s Swahili for Bronze. A gift from me to me for all my hard work, for being a great mom and wife and for never ever ever giving up on myself even when I felt like it! 2023 – mwaka wa baraka!” she said on social media.

The influencer had initially planned to upgrade her ride in 2022 but chose to invest the money by opening a boutique clothing, accessories, and handbag store.

The investment obviously paid off given that the business took off and added to her multiple income streams.

