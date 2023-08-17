PHOTOS: How the premiere of ‘Where The River Divides’ went down

Guests enjoy the exclusive Premiere of the “Where The River Divides” movie at Anga Cinema, Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands, Nairobi on August 16, 2023. WILFRED NYANGARESI|NATION

Guests enjoy the exclusive Premiere of the “Where The River Divides” movie at Anga Cinema, Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands, Nairobi on August 16, 2023. WILFRED NYANGARESI|NATION





An enchanting evening unfolded at Anga Cinemas, Diamond Plaza 2 in Parklands, as Where the River Divides premiere took center stage on Tuesday, August 15.

This cinematic masterpiece, set against the mesmerizing backdrop of Thimlich Ohinga, envelops audiences in a captivating narrative that delves into profound themes of truth, faith, fear, family, sacrifices, betrayal, culture, and responsibilities.

Enveloped within the close-knit embrace of a village, Where the River Divides unravels the intricate journey of a young man, son to a revered clan leader.

Returning to the village after his baptism, he finds himself at a crucial crossroads, torn between divergent paths.

One path leads him towards the mantle of his father’s esteemed legacy, a role steeped in expectations, traditions, and responsibilities.

The other beckons him to embrace a newfound purpose that demands unwavering courage and could thrust his life into uncertainty.

Filmed in its original language, Dholuo, Where the River Divides has been meticulously dubbed into both Kiswahili and English, ensuring that its profound narrative can resonate with a diverse global audience.

Commenting on the significance of the film, Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, Co-Founder, Content Director & Chief Executive Officer of Ya Kwetu, expressed, “This is such a beautiful film from Kenya’s history. And we are very proud to be distributing it globally and making it available on our Video On Demand service – MyMovies.Africa.”

“The film serves as a testament to the power of compassion and understanding, even amidst monumental challenges,” shared Matrid Nyagah, one of the film’s producers at Fearless Films.

The director M.D. Neely, representing American-based Christ In Youth (CIY), offered his perspective, stating, “For me, Where the River Divides is ultimately about sacrifice. What am I willing to sacrifice to follow the call that God has placed on my life? Dennis’ story has challenged and inspired me. Also, I am so humbled and proud to work with such an incredibly talented and passionate group of artists to tell this story.”

Check out the photos:

