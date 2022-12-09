Photos: Inside the revamped Central and Uhuru Park





After more than a year of the closure, both Uhuru Park and Central Park are set to be reopened to the public before the end of the year.

The major facelift of the iconic parks started in 2021 during the era of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, under the administration of the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

During the Nairobi News site visit, the final touches are being put in place in both parks.

Outdoor libraries have been set for use, which will be used for book launches as well.

Also, a skating rink has been created in Central Park, as well as a water table, which was not there before.

With the facilities put in place, Governor Johnson Sakaja hinted on Friday 9, during the site visit that there could be an entrance fee to the parks, which will be used for maintenance once it is opened to the public.

The National Assembly had allocated Sh1 billion for the renovations of the parks through the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 202.

Both the parks will be used during the 5-day Nairobi Festival event.

Check out the photos taken by Kevin Cheruiyot during a tour of the park.

