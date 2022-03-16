Pinky Ghelani on comeback as model

Pinky Ghelani addresses guests who attended the launch of the Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

She’s established herself as one of the most in-demand models during her two-decade career, and Pinky Ghelani left no one questioning her ability to catwalk at the weekend as she strutted her stuff during the Azuli by Niki Merani show in a slew of eye-catching ensembles.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ms Ghelani said that the last time she modeled was in 2015 again briefly as a show stopper a month after she had delivered her son.

“Being back means I left. I will always model when asked, it’s in my blood. Maybe now it’s more photograph modeling but I will always be a model,” she said.

According to the mother of two, models are treated so much better now, with the backstage spaces with hair and makeup being a part of what is offered.

“I remember doing my own makeup for some shows. I am sure the pay is better. The girls have always been gorgeous. Just feels unique and an honor to share a stage with my friend’s daughters.”

She said the reason she did the show was was asked by an international designer “and it is a part of my career”.

“It will always be a part of me, so nothing has changed in my world. Don’t write anyone off. The good thing with the way the world is evolving is there will always be space for everyone.”

She was the show stopper for the event that was sponsored by Victoria Commercial Bank.

Asked if she will return to the catwalk again, she said that course she will but the thing is it won’t be to compete with others.

“It’s just because it’s something that’s innate and I love being on stage!”

According to her, age is just but a number as she does not compete with younger models. “I don’t mind. I have no competition with younger models. When I’m asked to model I will model because it is a great privilege for people to still think of me that way. I love it, being on the catwalk because I just come alive when I’m on it. I gladly mentor younger models. I love to speak to models and show them the way.”

Ms Ghelani shared the stage with some of her friend’s daughters, “because it just means am the ‘older model’ but I don’t mind it at all.”