Pitson and Carol Mwai expecting their third child





Gospel singer Peterson Ngetha aka Pitson and his wife Carol Mwai are expecting their third child.

The Lingala ya Yesu hit maker made the announcement on his social media accounts with a beautiful picture of himself and Carol, both cradling Carol’s protruding belly.

“Tangazo! tangazo! Praise God with us🙏🏽,” Pitson wrote on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their daughter Havilah Geither on December 28, 2016.

Although popular to Kenyans for his music Pitson has kept his personal life away from the cameras until last year when he opened up about having mistresses.

During an interview with Robert Burale’s Oh Men show, Pitson said he paid rent for a string of mistresses with proceeds from his songs. This, he lamented, almost cost him his marriage.

“After Lingala Ya Yesu was released, I made a lot of money and it changed my life,” he said.

“I spent so much money on other women without probably acknowledging that my immediate family was the priority.”

The popular artiste said things eventually went south after his wife found out and walked out.

Pitson is one of the top gospel artistes in the country who is famed for his mega hits Lingala ya Yesu, Niache Niimbe and Kelele.