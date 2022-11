The post comes a few days after the eloquent lawyer took a swipe at President William Ruto’s government after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua requested Kenyans to contribute towards starving Kenyans.

Lumumba attached the amount of money the cabinet secretaries would donate if one per cent of their net worth was subtracted and said, “I urge all Kenyans of goodwill to support this noble and humble appeal as we join sacrificially to the extent of our abilities.”

Cabinet Secretaries recently revealed at their vetting they are each worth hundreds of millions of shillings.

Gachagua had urged Kenyans to contribute towards feeding starving Kenyans in drought-stricken areas.

The Kenya Red Cross late last month distributed relief food in the North Eastern region with each of the 1080 families getting 25kgs of maize flour, 5kgs of beans, 1 litre of cooking oil and a kg of salt.

While distributing relief food to 12 counties, President William Ruto said the government had allocated Sh5.2 billion to deal with drought.