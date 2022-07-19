Police arrest 24 after political chaos in Buruburu





Police in Nairobi have arrested 24 people following a scuffle inside an entertainment joint in Buruburu.

Those arrested are said to be supporters of Embakassi East lawmaker George Theuri who were fighting against those affiliated to Mark Mureithi, another politician.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the opposing sides had a commotion at Umoja One near the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

Mr Theuri is a affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a political outfit linked to Deputy President William Ruto, while Mr Mark Mureithi is a member of Jubilee party.

“The crowd accessed Umoja H estate which leads to Hon Theuri residence where they damaged five motor vehicles and one motorcycle,” the report adds.

Those injured were identified as Mr Rashid Ouko who was treated and discharged while Mr Abdurahaman Yusuf and Mr Mike Otieno are currently admitted at Equity Afya Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital respectively.

According to the report, officers were tasked with dispersing the crowd which led to the arrest of the 24 suspects who will be arraigned at the Makadara law courts in Nairobi county.

A video of the incident captured by a member of the public clearly captured how the two groups engaged in a stone throwing battle as they shouted and screamed.

This comes just a day after another man who was on his way from a political rally was shot and badly injured by suspected robbers at Calvary Grounds, Kayole in Nairobi County.