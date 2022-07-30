Police arrest burglary suspect in Kayole, recover valuable items





Police have arrested a suspected serial burglar in Nairobi’s Kayole estate. According to the police, the suspect has been linked to several break-ins and thefts in Kilimani and Kileleshwa areas.

The suspect, Mr Michael Mwangi, is believed to have been working alongside accomplices who are still at large.

Police recovered laptops, mobile phones, designer watches and other valuable items from the suspect.

“The car that he has been using was found parked outside his house in Komarok and it made it easy to nab him,” Kilimani police boss Mr Andrew Mbogo said.

Mr Mbogo asked members of the public who have recently had their houses broken into to report to Kileleshwa Police Station.

Last month two men, who were on June 25, 2020 captured on CCTV footage violently robbing a man in Kilimani area, were jailed for life by a Nairobi court. The two, Humphrey Minyatta and Timothy Muzani, were sentenced after being convicted for robbery with violence.