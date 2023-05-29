Police arrest GSU officer over spate of robberies in Nairobi





Mr Graham Ndichu Chege, an officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) who was recently arrested by police officers attached to Kasarani Police Station over a botched robbery, had been on the police radar for over four months.

It was a matter of when, not if, Mr Chege would finally be arrested by the officers who were disturbed of an armed gang that was terrorizing locals within Kasarani Sub-County.

A detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and who is privy to the ongoing investigations told this reporter that the suspect was also being questioned of other robberies that have taken place within the area.

“Officers handling the matter believe that he was the one who has been leading a gang that has given locals within this sub-county hard time. Plans are also underway to arrest his accomplices,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In a police report seen by this reporter, Mr Paul Maina reported that three men on a motorbike robbed him of his mobile phone while armed with a pistol at Cooperative area within Kamiti Road.

“Police officers on foot patrol responded very fast with the help of bodaboda riders they pursued the suspects up to Juja Weighbridge where the suspect’s motorcycle developed mechanical problem and in the process Mr Chege was arrested,” the report read in part.

Mr Chege then informed the officers that he was a GSU officer attached to GSU Headquarters and in the transit section.

Officers searched him and they were able to find him with one home made pistol which they said was capable of firing.

“A blood stained broken knife and a motorcycle of Registration number KMFH 031U make Ranger Black in color were recovered,” the police report further read.

