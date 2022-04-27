Police arrest leader of notorious Panga boys gang





Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the leader of Panga boys – a gang believed to be butchering members of the public in the Coastal region.

Gregory Isaac Amimu alias Noise Bleedy was nabbed in Likoni by the detectives following a tip-off from members of the public.

Police believe that Amimu had killed at least 12 members of the public during his reign as the leader of the gang which is feared by locals in the Coastal region.

His arrest comes days after five youths belonging to the criminal group which detectives say is organized were nabbed by police officers who were on patrol within Mjambere ward, Kisauni Sub-county in Mombasa County.

Police officers identified the five as Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana and Nahim Akinyi Ongut.

According to the National Police Service (NPS) the gang derives its name from their preferred weapon which is a machete.

The five were on a mission to commit serious crimes within Soko Mjinga area.

“End of a short-lived era police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward in Kisauni Sub-County have this morning arrested five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’,” the police said.

The nabbed suspected members of the gang were also found in possession of bhang.

Currently, NPS called on all the members of the public who have fallen victim to the gang to report the matter for further police action.

Police officers and detectives within the Coastal region launched a manhunt for members of the gang after an amateur video captured them attacking locals.