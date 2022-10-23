Police arrest man in possession of homemade gun





Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who manufactured a gun made out of metals.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said Mr John Kimani Muchina has been using the firearm in criminal activities. He was arrested in Kayole.

“A 23-year-old robbery suspect was arrested in the city and found in possession of a homemade firearm capable of firing. His apprehension materialized after police officers got wind of a man acting suspiciously,” the statement read in part.

Police officers were on their usual patrol within Kayole slums when locals told officers that suspicious characters were operating from a house.

It is then that the officers attached to Njiru police station raided the house and carried a search after arresting Mr Kimani.

In the house police officers also found six pocket phones, ignition keys that belong to motor vehicles, empty wallets and a motorcycle.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in a Makadara court on Monday, October 24, 2022

This comes just days after a gang of suspected armed robbers shot and badly injured a 65-years-old granny at the Dandora dumpsite within Buruburu Sub County.