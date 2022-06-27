Police arrest man suspected of selling poisonous brew





Police in Embu have arrested a retired teacher who is suspected to have sold brew believed to be laced with poisonous chemicals.

Mr Peter Wanyota was nabbed by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a tip-off from the members of the public.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mbeere South Police boss Mr Gregory Mutiso also confirmed the bar Mr Wanyota was running had also been closed down.

“Two victims died in their sleep on Wednesday after they consumed the drink. Others died the following day as they were being treated in hospital,” he said.

Mr Mutiso also said that they have kicked off raids within local pubs and bars in order to arrest those selling illicit drinks to locals.

Police identified those who died as Simon Kariuki, Bernard Kirigi, John Kamau and Stephen Mugo.

Mr Mutiso added that police had confiscated the drinks from Tana River where the suspect had hidden them.

The woes leading to the life ending experience started when Mr Mugo received Sh35,000 from a merry-go-round and invited friends to join him and have fun in Masinga, Machakos County.