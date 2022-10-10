Police arrest man who ‘killed’ wife over polygamy stance





Police in Kakamega have arrested a man who reportedly killed his wife following a domestic quarrel over his plans of bringing in another wife.

Mr Jonathan Shikuku, 52, is reported to have killed his wife namely one Ms Faith Nanzala, a mother of two after she tried to stop him from marrying.

He was arrested and taken to Malava police station and plans are underway to arraign him in court on Tuesday, October 11, 2022,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

According to the police, the man allegedly assaulted the woman before strangling her to death.

Locals said when Ms Nanzala insisted she did not want a co-wife, the suspect asked her to leave his house leading to a scuffle.

“She refused to leave saying that she was the first wife and the man was supposed to ask for her permission before marrying a second woman,” Mr Mathias Wafula, a local, explained.

“They have always had wrangles. They used to argue almost on a daily basis,” said Ms Sarah Nekesa, a local.

Police say after the suspect realised that he might have killed his wife, he decided to place her body on the chair in the house and said that she had decided to commit suicide.

The deceased’s body was transferred to Webuye Mortuary in Kakamega County pending investigations into the matter.

