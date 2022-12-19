Police arrest journalist Laban Cliff Onserio ‘found’ with grenade





The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a journalist attached to the Standard Group after he was reportedly found in possession of a grenade.

Laban Cliff Onserio, the media house’s Chief of Staff, is said to have been found with the weapon at the Holy Family Basilica basement parking.

The Catholic church is located within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s court in Kahawa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked the court to have the journalist detained for five days pending the completion of investigations.

The DCI says the journalist threatened members of the public with an imminent attack against them while holding the said grenade.

The court has been asked to also make an order authorizing ATPU to forensically examine electronic gadgets recovered from the journalist.

More to follow:

