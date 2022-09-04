Police arrest suspected highway robber in Turkana





Police have arrested a man believed to be the ringleader of a gang that has been terrorizing locals in Turkana County.

A report filed at Lokichar Police Station indicates Mr Emathe Ekale, 27, was arrested during a raid at his home.

He will be arraigned on Monday, September 5.

Police believe he is the ring leader of bandits and highway robberies that have been witnessed across the region.

“Please be informed that a contingent of police proceeded to Kapelbok and Jiluk areas of Katilu Ward on an assignment to arrest some suspects of banditry activities/highway robberies within Turkana South and managed to arrest the suspect,” the report read in part.

He was also found in possession of a loaded AK-47 rifle which has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

At the time when the raid was conducted, he was found wearing a quasi-military smock jacket.

It is illegal to dress in police uniform, according to the National Police Service Act under section 101 (1) a person other than a police officer who without the written authority of the Inspector- General puts on or assumes, either the whole or in part, the uniform, name, designation or description of a police officer, or a uniform resembling or intended to resemble the uniform of a police officer is guilty.

Section 279 of the Kenya Defense Force (KDF) Act provides for the “imprisonment for a term that does not exceed one year for offenders.

If one is found guilty they are subject to a ten-year imprisonment, a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or both.