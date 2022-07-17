Police arrest suspected ‘Nyuki’ gang member





Police in Nakuru have nabbed a suspected member of the Nyuki Squad in Ngata area.

Nakuru County police boss Mr Peter Mwanzo told the media suspected was arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

Mwanzo says the suspect was badly wounded while walking along the busy Njoro- Nakuru highway.

“The suspect had serious injuries and was spotted by locals who quickly informed the police,” said Mr Mwanzo.

The police boss said they believe that the suspect sustained the bullet wounds following a deadly shootout between police officers and members of the gang on Friday, July 15.

On Friday, four suspected members of the outlawed gang were shot dead by police officers in Kwa Michael village located within the outskirts of Nakuru town.

Police later in a statement said that more members of the gang managed to flee the scene but had bullet wounds.

Following the Friday raid by the plain cloth police officers in a house where the gang was living, Mr Mwanzo asked members of the public to report any person who will appear to have bullet wounds.

“We still believe that more suspects are on the run as they fled the scene with gunshot wounds. We ask members of the public to be vigilant and report such people immediately if they spot them,” he said, adding that it was high time locals cooperated with the police in order to wipe out crime in Nakuru county.

In the last two weeks, police have enhanced patrols within Nakuru especially after it emerged that there existed other gangs that operated in the county based within the heart of Rift Valley region.

The outlawed gang known as Confirm gang was giving locals sleepless nights and was involved in the raping and killing of women.