Police arrest woman who ‘stole’ Sh4 million from Treasury boss

Miriam Mwelu Muinde who was arrested in connection with Sh4 million that was reportedly stolen from a senior civil servant's home. PHOTO: COURTESY

Police have arrested a woman suspected to have stolen Sh4 million from Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Gachuihe’s Nairobi home.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also says it recovered Sh1.57 million and jewelry worth Sh500,000, believed to be part of the stolen amounts and items.

A statement by the DCI indicates the woman, identified as Miriam Mwelu Muinde, who worked as Gachuihe’s house help, was nabbed as she sought the help of a renowned witch doctor in Kiambu.

She was arrested alongside one Timothy Akoi who is believed to be her lover.

“Detectives based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) supported by those from the Special Services Unit (SSU) counterparts, pounced on a suspect who took off with Sh4 million from her employer three weeks ago,” the statement by DCI reads in part.

The lovers are said to have visited the witch doctors in a bid to get ‘protection’ in case of an arrest.

Detectives are said to have arrived at the house when the woman was being ‘cleansed’ and arrested her.

The officers ransacked the witch doctor’s house and found a set of paraphernalia including horns, feathers, and cowrie shells

The recovered monies and items are said to have been recovered at the suspect’s paternal home in Muranga.