Police baffled: Robbery suspect escapes from hospital while handcuffed





The dramatic escape of a robbery with violence suspect from Murang’a Level Five Hospital has baffled authorities.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect, Mr Isaac Mwangi, was on remand and had been admitted to the hospital for a minor operation when he managed to escape while still in handcuffs.

“He had been admitted at the facility and was to undergo a minor operation when he escaped and has never been seen,” the report stated.

The report also indicated that the suspect had been in handcuffs throughout his stay in the hospital, both during the day and at night.

It is unclear how he managed to remove the handcuffs and leave them behind, raising questions about the security measures in place.

The prison warder tasked with watching over him said he had left for a short break only to return and find the suspect gone, with the handcuffs left on his bed.

Despite the warder’s attempts to find him, including raising the alarm and firing shots in the air, the suspect managed to leave the hospital premises dressed in his prisoner’s uniform.

The warder has been arrested and is currently being questioned about the incident while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other officers search for the escaped suspect.

This is not the first escape from a Kenyan prison in recent months, with another inmate from Kerugoya Prison also escaping in unclear circumstances.

The search for the two accomplices who fled with the Kerugoya inmate is still ongoing. The escape of Mr Isaac Mwangi from Murang’a Level Five Hospital has prompted Commissioner of Prisons John Warioba to visit the facility to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape.

With the inmate on the run and the prison warder who was watching him under investigation, the search for answers continues.

