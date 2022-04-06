Police bosses warn officers against photographing recruits in training





Officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) based in Embakassi and Magadi Field Training Schools have been warned against taking photos of officers during training sessions and uploading them on social media.

An internal memo seen by Nairobi News revealed that the uploading of the images on social media platforms portrayed the unit as reckless.

“It has been noted that officers are taking images and videos of course men training and posting them on social media. This portrays the institution as reckless and unable to prevent such occurrences,” the memo penned by Mr Nicholas Njururi read in part.

According to Mr Njururi, the training that is conducted within the two training camps should not be exposed to social media as it was to the disadvantage of the National Police Service.

He warned that if any officer took an image of course men undergoing training without the permission of the bosses in the two camps, then stern action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Mr Njururi asked all commanders within GSU camps across the country to inform their juniors of the same.

The memo was sent barely a month after one officer who was undergoing a rigorous 10-month paramilitary training at the Magadi GSU camp popularly known as the ‘field of our own choice’ died shortly after developing medical complications.

A police source who spoke to Nairobi News on condition of anonymity said that Sammy Ndung’u died on March 20.

According to the National Police Service, paramilitary trainees are subjected to strict discipline, dedication, perseverance, persistence, courage, and commitment to higher ideals.

It further states that “the training also provides a platform to instil national cohesion and patriotism.