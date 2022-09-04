Police close roads leading to Supreme Court ahead of Monday ruling





The National Police Service (NPS) has urged Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful as they await the verdict of the Supreme Court pertaining the contested August 2022 presidential election petition.

In a statement published across the its social media platforms, NPS said: “We further assure all Kenyans and the general public of their enhanced personal security and that of their property including their loved ones.”

The NPS also asked the public not to panic or migrate from their homes after the ruling.

“We have taken all the necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country.”

The police have also asked the public to be vigilante and cooperate with the law enforcement and other security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities within their areas.

“Such information may be shared in confidence to any police officer at a police station or through our toll free numbers 911, 112, 999 or FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.”

The police has also urged the public to avoid gatherings at the Supreme Court during the ruling or congregating in public and advised them to instead follow the proceedings at the comfort of their homes.

The Supreme Court verdict on the battled presidential election petition will be delivered on Monday, September 5th at the Milimani Court in Nairobi.

The ruling is expected to either President-elect William Ruto or nullify the election.