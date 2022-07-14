Police close Thika road after Petrol tanker incident





Traffic was disrupted along the busy Thika superhighway in Nairobi after an accident in Githurai involving a petrol tanker.

The tanker was travelling from Nairobi to Thika before overturning at car wash area after losing control and hitting the road barrier.

No injuries have been reported.

The accident has caused the spillage of fuel in the area and Police have had to fend off residents from siphoning it.

Police have managed to fend off the crowd and attempts to neutralize the spillage were underway.

As a result, the 12-lane 45 km road has been temporarily closed.