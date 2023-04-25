Police detain Kitengela mother who killed and fed on remains of her two-year-old child





A young mother who is accused of killing her two-year-old daughter in macabre fashion has been detained for 10 days by a court in Kajiado County to allow detectives complete investigations.

Olivia Naserian, 24, who is facing murder charges of killing her daughter by stabbing her and then feeding on her internal organs will be detained at Kitengela Police Station.

According to court documents, Ms Naserian is accused of dismembering Glory Njeri at their home in Kitengela’s Milimani estate on Sunday, then ingesting her internal organs.

The accused appeared before Kajiado Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau on Tuesday morning where detectives applied to be allowed to hold the suspect for 14 days but the magistrate reduced the days to 10.

Naserian is expected to appear for the hearing on May 8. The Fourth Year Commerce student at a local university is alleged to have killed her child after she parted ways with the minor’s father.

According to a police report, the woman is said to have cut her baby into pieces before feeding on the intestines and kidney, in an incident that enraged area residents.

The horrifying attack was captured on video by neighbours who tried in vain to break the door.

She had locked herself and her daughter inside the house. Her parents were away at the time of the incident.

When the neighbours managed to break the door and get into the house, the toddler was already dead while the young mother had collapsed.

After the gruesome killing, the suspect fell unconscious and woke up at Kitengela Hospital on Monday morning where she was rushed.

Outgoing Kitengela OCS David Shani confirmed the incident and said the police are seeking to establish if the murder was premeditated.

“The remaining parts of her child are at the Kitengela sub-county hospital mortuary. The case is being handled by the DCI,” Shani said.

