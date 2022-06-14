Police disown woman captured in viral clip harassing a reveler

The woman captured in the viral video clip harassing a reveler at an entertainment joint in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

The National Police Service (NPS) has said the woman captured in a viral clip in an altercation with a reveler at a club in Nairobi is not a police officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the woman is an enforcement officer at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and that she was only impersonating a police officer.

“The impression created by the clip supposes that the lady is a police officer misusing her law enforcement powers. This is to confirm to the public that the said lady as portrayed is not under the NPS as believed,” Shioso said.

In the clip, the seemingly drunk woman is seen having an altercation with another woman demanding for the license of the joint. The woman is also heard claiming that she is a police officer and that she is permitted by the law to frisk and arrest offenders.

When the reveler requests her to show her ID, she responds by saying: “You are a civilian you cannot ask for a permit.”

But while reacting to the clip, the police spokesperson termed the woman’s claims of being a police officer as impersonation.

Mr Shioso further said police officers seconded to NMS are required to discharge their duties in compliance with the law.