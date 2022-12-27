Police explain road crash that killed Nyamira cousins





When Mr Clinton Maosa Obwocha, 25, and his cousin Ms Daisy Barongo Binyanya, left Nairobi on Chrsitmas eve, they believed they will arrive at their rural home in Nyamira county home safe and sound.

But it wasn’t t be.

The duo, in the company of two others, had earlier informed their parents that they would be arriving home later in the day.

Mr Obwocha is a teacher having graduated at Kisii University in 2018 while Ms Binyanya, had graduated with Bachelors in Architecture Engineering from the Technical University of Nairobi a few days to the trip.

Before they set off, Ms Binyanya called her father at 6am and informed him she was on her way.

As the travellers hit the road, Ms Rodah Nyaboga Moraa, Mr Obwocha’s mother, commenced preparing a Christmas meal for his son ahead of the festive reunion.

His father Mr Benard Obwocha was equally waiting and hoped his son would arrive well so they celebrate the Christmas and New Year together.

“I was preparing a meal for my son. I sat outside anxiously waiting for him to arrive from Nairobi where he works. I was very happy when he informed me he was visiting home,” Ms Moraa told Nairobi News.

She said her son could keep informing her where he’d reached and all seemed well until she received a call from her first born son Mr Kevin Omote who informed him that all was not well.

Mr Omote told Nairobi News that he did not believe it when he first received news his brother had been involved in a road accident.

“I received a call from a cousin and had to confirm from Daisy’s sister who also told me the same,” Mr Omote the first born brother to Mr Obwocha said.

A look on his Facebook page, Mr Omote mourned saying, “RIP Clinton my only blood brother.”

Along the journey, the four made several stops and take photos and everything seemed to be well.

How did the accident take place?

According to police, the accident occurred at Ratili area, along the Narok- Bomet road, some 172 km from Nairobi.

A police report filed at Ololunga Police Station indicates the accident happened at 11:20AM.

“The self-involved fatal road accident involved a motor vehicle of registration number KBN 444B make a Mercedes Benz Saloon,” the report read in part.

The report adds that the driver lost control and rolled several times before settling on the opposite direction of the road.

The driver identified as Duke Juma, a cousin to the deceased, and Michael Makori, a friend, were seriously injured.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Juma has since been discharged from hospital.

Also read: Netizens grill Eric Omondi for using Diamond’s song in reel

Museveni spends Christmas with his grandchildren

Tale of Busia love triangle, alleged fight with pastor, and death