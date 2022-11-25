Police in India loose 200kgs of cannabis as rats ‘feast’ of evidence





Police in India are counting losses after 200kgs of cannabis that they had seized that was meant to be used as evidence in a drug peddling case were feasted on by rats.

The court had asked the police to produce the stash as evidence but 195kg of cannabis had been “destroyed” by rats.

The BBC reported that Judge Sanjay Chaudhary said some 700kg of marijuana seized by the police was lying in police stations in Mathura district and that “all of it was under danger of infestation by rats.”

Also read: Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid

He said the police had no expertise in dealing with the matter as the rats were “too small” and the only way to protect the seized goods from “such fearless mice,” was to auction the drugs to research labs and medicine firms, with the proceeds going to the government.