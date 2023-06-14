Police in Kabete launch investigations into two separate mysterious deaths





Police in Kabete, Nairobi Sub-County on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, launched investigations into two separate incidents where two people allegedly committed suicide.

Nairobi News understands the two separate incidents took place within Nyathuna Ward and that the victims hanged themselves.

According to area residents, a number of people have lost their lives in Kabete Sub-County under unclear circumstances.

One resident, Pedro Chege, told Nairobi News that one of the men hanged himself inside his house before he was found by members of his family.

“He hanged himself while he was alone in the house, when other family members arrived they found the body hanging from the roof,” he said.

On May 1, 2023, Nairobi News exclusively reported two separate incidents where the bodies of two men were found inside a dam and river in Kabete.

The body of the man identified as Mr Johnson Githieya was found floating inside the river on April 30, 2023.

A police source told Nairobi News the deceased is the son of a local politician.

Residents of Kabete said the body was discovered by people who were passing near the river and made a decision to get it from the water.

“It is then that we were shocked to see that he was a person we know so well as he was very active during the last elections,” Mr Benjamin Kioko a resident said.

Another resident, Nelson Kimani, said when they removed the body from the river, it did not have any physical injuries.

On May 31, 2023, the body of a man only identified as Mr Njenga, who had gone missing, was also discovered floating in the dam.

Suicide is an indication of an untreated mental illness. Studies indicate that half of the people with depression end up dying by suicide.

Tracing the numbers since 2011, suicide rate doubled over this period to 658 in 2021 compared with 310 in 2011. These rising numbers are asking the country to do more to treat mental illness.

