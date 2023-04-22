Police in Nairobi launch manhunt for Lucky Summer robbers





Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where two suspected robbers were caught breaking into a shop.

The incident reportedly happened at Lucky Summer ward in Ruaraka Constituency.

An amateur video in Nairobi News possession shows the two breaking into a shop in the dead of the night.

The shop is located on the ground floor of a residential building in the locality.

Locals say incidents of robbery have increased in the locality in the recent past.

Mr Peter Nyabuto said, “The robbers managed to access the business premises after breaking the window.”

Another local Denis Kayago said that they have witnessed cases of robbery slowly come back to the community.

“We ask the police to deal with these criminals who attack people during the night and during morning hours as they are heading to work,” said Mr Kayago.

Ms Mary Kamau a local also said that indeed there were some suspected criminals who were on the loose.

“They are ruthless whenever they corner someone and they steal valuable items and money,” she said.

This comes at a time when police officers have upped operations across Nairobi County following a series of mugging cases that had been reported.

In the past few days, two muggers were arrested by plain clothes police officers and taken to Kamkunji Police Station after they stole valuable items from a civilian.

The suspect was walking in the city along Prize Road when the two accosted him and stole his bag containing a mobile phone and a bag that had a laptop.

Nairobi County police boss Mr Adamson Bungei has in the past said that police in the city will not seat down and watch people break the law.

He specifically gave a stern warning to muggers and robbers saying that the number of police officers especially in the city center had been added in number.

