Police in Sagana intercept lorry transporting counterfeit alcoholic drinks





Police in Kirinyaga on May 30, 2023, intercepted a motor vehicle transporting counterfeit alcohol.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the police officers and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) acting on a tip-off intercepted the motor vehicle which they suspected was carrying unaccustomed goods.

“The multi-agency team seized 200 crates of alcohol brand name Ferrari, 50 cartons of People Choice Spirit which was being transported from Nairobi to Kagumo,” the statement by the DCI further read.

The interception was made at a time when the country is witnessing a serious fight against counterfeit alcoholic drinks and illegal drugs.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that there was need of wiping out the anti-counterfeit drinks from the Kenyan market.

Over the weekend, Police arrested two women in connection with the recovery of counterfeit alcohol in Kiambu.

According to a statement from the National Police Service, a multi-agency team conducted an operation on May 27, 2023, at the homestead of one Mr Wanjohi where they arrested the two suspects identified only as Ms Donatha and Ms Grace.

“The multi-agency team conducted an operation in Gitaru area where they seized various items including rolls of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, several boxes of suspected fake alcoholic drinks with different brand names, distilling machines and several empty boxes as well as bottle tops,” the NPS statement said.

A week ago, police in Nakuru together with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials also seized several fake alcoholic drinks.

In a raid conducted by detectives attached to the Economic Crimes Unit, a wing of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Pipeline Area, Nakuru County, over 120 cartons of various alcoholic drinks with fake KRA stamps were recovered.

The company boasts of being in the Kenyan market for over ten years and was registered under the Companies Act, Cap 486 of the Kenyan Laws in 2009.

Also read: Winnie Odinga blasts Police over consistent Gaucho arrests

Kenyan comedian Arap Uria gave up on his teaching career