Police inspector on the spot for slapping bar attendant

Recruits in a parade during the 146th pass-out ceremony of 3969 recruits at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County on March 23, 2018. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI

Recruits in a parade during the 146th pass-out ceremony of 3969 recruits at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County on March 23, 2018. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI





An inspector of police is set to be charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm for slapping a woman on the face at Rimpa shopping centre in Kajiado county.

Inspector Kenneth Nyabeta Bosire, who is the officer in charge of Kandisi Police Post, is accused of slapping the woman on August 19 last year at around 6:55pm while at Wazito Bush bar in Kajiado North.

Reports of the incident were shared widely on social media prompting the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to direct the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to probe the incident and take appropriate actions against the officer.

Investigations by the unit revealed that the victim, a bar operator, was found by the officer selling alcohol past curfew hours and instead of being arrested, she was asked to pay a bribe to secure her freedom.

When the woman declined to offer a bribe, she was attacked by the officer with a slap on the face.

The findings were forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions who upon review of the file directed the unit to arrest the officer and charge him with assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

The officer was scheduled to take a plea at Milimani Law Courts yesterday but failed to show up.

Instead he sent his advocate who requested that the plea be deferred on claims that his client was unwell and hospitalized.

The court directed that the matter be deferred to March 14, 2022.