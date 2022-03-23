Police probe death at Nairobi party

Deceased Gachui Karanja (right) and her sister Elodie Zone. PHOTO: COURTESY

Police have identified the man who passed on in a suspected freak accident in Riruta, Nairobi County as Gachui Karanja, younger brother of content creator Elodie Zone.

Karanja, 20, passed on at the weekend after he reportedly slipped and fell from the fifth floor of a building.

Deputy Regional Police boss James Mugera says investigations are underway to unravel what led to the fall.

“Witnesses say he was intoxicated when the incident happened,” Mugera said.

The deceased is said to have been part of a group of people attending a party at the place the incident happened.

Those in attendance told police they heard a loud scream before the deceased fell down in a thud and injured himself.

Elodie, 26, has mourned her brother on Facebook. describing him as a promising young man.

“You pushed me to work harder, helped me move into my first apartment, was a shoulder to cry on, and kept me protected from a lot of harsh things people would say about me online. I love you forever baby bro,” part of her post read.