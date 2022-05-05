Police investigate death of boy, 4, in Kahawa West





Police have launched investigations into the death of a four-year-old boy who is reported to have fallen from a balcony in Kahawa West, Nairobi, while playing with his friends.

Police say Mark Allan succumbed to injuries in hospital after he fell from the fourth floor of their house after he slid and fell on his head.

“He landed on the ground floor of the apartment and sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while being attended to, a police statement read.

Police said they are investigating the tragic incident, which was termed as accident as a postmortem exercise is planned on the body as part of investigations into the incident.

In another incident in the same area, police are also investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy who was electrocuted.

Master David Baraka is said to have been playing with his friends when he touched a naked live wire that was on the rooftop of their house in the area.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Baraka was a grade three pupil at a local school.

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in April has been found dead.

According to reports from Missing Child Kenya, the body of Maureen Wangui Kioi, who was first reported missing on April 20, 2022 at Githurai Mwiki police station, was discovered on May 1.

Koi, a pupil at Githurai 45’s Juter Academy, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and matching trousers around Mount Kenya area of the Kiambu County neighbourhood.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. Thank you everyone who shared the original alert poster,” Missing Child Kenya said in a notice.

The organisation, which creates awareness on issues of missing children, likewise urged persons with any information regarding the girl’s death to report the matter to the aforementio