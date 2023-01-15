Police investigating case of Kiambu man who was abducted in broad daylight





Police officers in Kabete, Kiambu county are investigating an incident where a man was kidnapped in a suspected carjacking incident that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Mr Muthui Njeri was driving to his home in Ruaka, Kiambu County when he was bundled into the boot of the car he was driving. The registration number of the car is KCB 388N.

He told the media that he did not know where he was and four hours he spent inside the boot of the car which was driven and left at Kangemi Dam Site.

“I was drugged, left at the Kangemi Dam site, however, bodaboda riders realised something was not okay and the decided to chase after the vehicle that I was in,” he said.

He reported the matter at Kabete Police Station in Kiambu County and already a manhunt for the suspects has been launched.

It has also emerged that the vehicle was first discovered before Mr Njeri was removed from the boot.

The vehicle had been parked alongside other vehicles and it was hard to tell what had really transpired.

Late last year, three men were abducted in a span of one week in Kawangware in Nairobi County by men dressed in police uniform.

The three – Elvis Shemali, Zacheus Mwangi and Erick Mukonyi – all operated electric and electronics shops, selling new and used electronics including mobile phones and laptops.

CCTV footage seen by Nairobi News then reveals how one of the three was abducted from a house at 5:45am. The footage capturing Sian apartments in Kawangware shows how several unknown men in police uniform, armed with rifles arrived in three cars and ordered the gateman to direct them to where Mr Mukonyi’s house.

Within 15 minutes, they had ransacked the house, taken some belongings including mobile phones, laptops and computers. In the CCTV footage, they are seen leaving with a handcuffed Mr Mukonyi. The family has never seen or heard from him since.

A few kilometres from Sian apartments, two days earlier, unknown men raided Mr Mwangi’s shop in Kawangware Arcade shopping centre while the shop owner and his wife Hellen Wanjiru were enjoying an afternoon drink. Just like Mr Mukonyi, Mr Mwangi was handcuffed and whisked away.

