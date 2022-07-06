Join our Telegram Channel
Police launch manhunt for Eldoret ganja farmer

By Nyaboga Kiage July 6th, 2022 1 min read

Police officers in Uasin Gishu County have  launched a manhunt for a man who is suspected of planting marijuana in his rented bungalow in Elgon View estate, Eldoret.

The police have identified that suspect as Mr Michael Kibet Kipchumba, who they said is a former student at Moi University.

At the same time, the police have recovered marijuana with a street value of Sh1million from the residence. Police also recovered some of the suspect’s documents from the house.

Other documents which police also found in the house include a Moi University student clearance report dated August 22, 2020 and a payment slip in of chemicals bought by the suspect.

The police made the recovery after receiving reports from members of the public regarding cultivation of the plant in the said residence.

This comes just days after the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) warned politicians against any assumptions that bhang could be legalised.

