Police launch manhunt for two who kidnapped, robbed man of Sh140,000





Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly kidnapped and robbing another man in Kariobangi.

The victim, Mr Boniface Wainaina, was on the night of July 18, 2022, approached by two men who handcuffed him and ordered him board their vehicle.

According to a police, one of the kidnappers then drove the car to Korogocho market where they assaulted and robbed their victim of Sh140,000.

Mr Wainaina usually handles cash from a local matatu Sacco and the money he lost is believed to be part of what he was supposed to bank for the day. He was later rushed to hospital by his colleagues.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspects in connection to the stabbing of a man inside a lodging along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi.

The man, who according to the police works with the National Youth Service (NYS), was found stabbed inside the lodging after the staff in the guest house reported that they had heard commotion in one of the rooms.

The two suspects, who have been identified as Eunice Mbula and Shadrack Kazungu, were arrested as they tried fleeing the premises. The victim is recuperating in hospital.