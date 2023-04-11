Police launch probe after passenger dies at JKIA while waiting to board

In this file picture, passengers wait at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA) Terminal 1-C for international departure. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after the death of a passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The body of the 43-year-old passenger, who was scheduled to travel to Mombasa from Nairobi, was found in the waiting lounge on Saturday night (April 8).

According to the police, the deceased had checked in and was ready for boarding when he failed to show up at the plane as required.

Officials said the Jambojet airline crew called his name several times, asking him to board, but he did not show up.

“He had taken one of the seats at the waiting lounge and died there holding a traveling bag,” the airline officials stated, adding that they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

After it was realized he was motionless on the seat, the airline’s clinical officers were called to attend to him before pronouncing him dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe while his family was informed of his passing.

“A probe into the incident is ongoing,” police said.

In Ruaraka, Starehe, a 20-year-old on Sunday evening lost his life over a mobile phone.

Joseph Onyango was stabbed on the right side of his neck by two assailants while fighting for the mobile phone.

The two assailants have since been arrested.

Meanwhile, in Mathare, police are investigating the death of a foreigner who collapsed and died on the spot.

Sellenyi Uonyaa, 39, Ugandan, is said to have been epileptic and collapsed within Kampala Ndogo trading center.

In another bizarre incident, a Form Four student lost one of his testicles after he was beaten by teachers for cheating in exams.

Police officers in Kisii have launched an investigation over the assault of the student at Nyabisia secondary school in Nyamache sub-county, which left one of his testicles destroyed completely.

The student lost his testicle following an injury he incurred on Saturday evening during a corporal punishment from his teachers after he was found cheating in the exams.

Doctors who attended to him said the testicle was severely ruptured during the flogging forcing the removal.

According to the student, he was tied up with a rope onto the office table by the teachers as they beat him up.

He started bleeding heavily from his testicle and penis while in class, forcing the teachers to seek medical attention.

