Police launch search for Kenyan missing in Australia

Missing Kenyan Erick Macharia who was last seen about two weeks ago in Australia. PHOTO | COURTESY.

Police in Australia are appealing for public assistance to locate a Kenyan man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

27-year-old Erick Macharia was last seen at home in Sydney’s southwest area on March 2 and has not reported to work ever since, according to Australian authorities.

“He has not been seen at home since that time, and has not attended work,” police said in a notice.

Officers were then notified about Macharia’s disappearance on Wednesday, March 8, prompting an investigation.

“Police hold serious concerns for his welfare as this behaviour is considered out of character,” police added.

Macharia is described as “being of African appearance, about 185cm tall with a slim build, and with dreadlocks.”

Macharia, who hails from Kiambu County, left Kenya for Australia a few years ago as a student.

The latest news comes as authorities in the United States continue to look for a Kenyan woman identified as Irene Gakwa, who went missing a year ago.

Ms Gakwa was a nursing student in the US, and her disappearance remains a mystery to date. She went missing in February 2022.

Police officers in the USA said that Ms Gakwa was last seen leaving her residence in the USA in a dark SUV, and she had her belongings parked in black plastic bags.

Records that the police have also seen show that she lived in Texas since April in the home of Mr George Babeti.

Mr Nathan Hightman is the main suspect in the disappearance of Ms Gakwa and is also being accused of financial crimes after he withdrew Sh360,000 from the accounts of the lady who was his girlfriend.

In May 2022, Mr Hightman was charged with felonies related to financial and property crimes against Ms Gakwa, a woman he met through a dating website.

