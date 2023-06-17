Police looking for killer husband who hid wife’s body under matrimonial bed





Police in Nairobi are looking for a man who allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday and hid her body under their matrimonial bed at their home in Joska.

Ms Beth Mwangi, who until her death ran a salon business, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband who has been identified as Mr David Kiarie.

Neighbours informed the police that the man and his wife had a fight before the woman suddenly went silent.

Two days later a foul smell started emanating from the house which prompted the neighbours to break in only to find the woman’s lifeless body.

One neighbour told Nairobi News that the couple had a troubled marriage and the woman would often leave and return weeks later.

Another neighbour said she was close to the deceased but she never shared her marital problems.

The neighbours asked the police to speed up investigations and bring the culprit to book.

“All we want to know is why the man decided to kill her instead of reporting their differences to the police or engage friends to solve the matter,” one neighbour said.

Homicide cases in the country have been on the increase in the recent past. On June 11, a 28-year-old woman identified as Christine Karimi stabbed her two children to death and attempted suicide.

Police said Ms Karimi had been angered by her husband Rodgers Andere for arriving home late.

When Mr Andere knocked at the door, she attacked him and he ran for his safety leaving behind the children.

The woman was later admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for treatment after she attempted taking her own life.

