Police nab four petty crime suspects





Police in Nairobi have arrested four men caught breaking into a motor vehicle.

The suspects were nabbed on the night of Saturday, December 10, 2022 and are being held at the Industrial Area police station ahead of their arraignment on Tuesday, December 13.

They were identified as Mr Thomas, Mr Dennis, Mr Alex and another one who police only identified using his alias Kabuda.

The arrest of the four took place at a time when police in the city have declared war against crime suspects who operate within the city.

Nairobi County police commander Mr Adamson Bungei said he will strive to make Nairobi a safe city.

“We are not going to allow a few people to affect the peace we have been enjoying in the city. We shall deal with every criminal suspect and ensure they are arraigned in court,” he warned.

A recent report revealed crime in Nairobi is on the rise.

This is attributed to the recent change in political leadership, high cost of living and reshuffle within the security setup.

The report titled Criminal Activity Trends – Nairobi said there has been a steady rise in armed and opportunist robberies in residential and commercial areas across Nairobi.

These revelations come amidst revelations by Kenyans on social media that the level of crime in the city had gone up.

The damning report stated that rampant muggings were ongoing within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and along busy roads, despite frequent operations conducted by the police surveillance team based in the city.