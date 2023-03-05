Police nab two muggers in Nairobi





Two muggers were on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023, arrested by plain clothes police officers and taken to Kamkunji Police Station after they stole valuable items from a civilian.

The suspect was walking in the city along Prize Road when the two accosted him and stole his bag containing a mobile phone and a bag that had a laptop.

The scenario prompted onlookers to run for safety leaving behind the helpless man who had lost all his valuables in the process.

Little did they know that plain clothes police officers were around and who quickly went after them.

They were arrested but already they had handed over the valuable items that they had stolen to someone.

The duo has been arrested and taken to Kamkunji Police Station after the victim positively identified them.

Meanwhile, police in Lucky Summer have launched a manhunt for a gang that on Saturday, March 4, 2023, shot and badly injured a minor.

Nairobi News has established that the minor was walking home during the time when there was a blackout across the country when the incident happened.

He was shot around Spring Field School and the gang used the Ngomongo Bridge to flee from the area.

Nairobi County Police commander Adamson Bungei said that police officers were keen in dealing with suspected criminals who operate within the city.

“There is no room for crime especially in the city, we have a lot of officers around,” he said.

This comes just two days after two suspected robbers were shot dead by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in separate incidents that took place within the city.

In the first incident, sleuths attached to Kasarani Police Station shot dead a robber who had ambushed a man right outside his gate.

The detectives attached to Kasarani Police Station who had parked their car a few meters away said the suspect laid ambush on his would be victim but they swiftly foiled his plans.

In another incident, police shot dead a suspected robber along Ngong Road, Nairobi County.

The unidentified suspect, who was armed with a Jericho pistol, had been spotted behaving suspiciously outside a mall in South B.

However, on sensing danger, he fled the scene but police officers trailed and caught up with him.

