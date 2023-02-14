Police officer arrested for obtaining money through false pretense





A police officer attached to the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) is in police custody after he was nabbed by his colleagues for obtaining money through false pretense.

Mr Robert Kerebei, was arrested by officers attached to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) “for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 313 as read with 312 of the penal code.”

In a report seen by Nairobi News, the orders to arrest the officer were issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) Noordin Haji.

“He was processed at Capitol Hill and he is to appear before Nakuru Law Court on February 21, 2023, for plea taking. He was released on cash bail,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, police officers in Pangani, Nairobi County are detaining a robbery with violence suspect who was rescued from a lynch mob.

Mr Owen Astua, 25, was among three suspects who had robbed Mr Michael Kaunda, 25, of his mobile phone and Sh10,000.

Mr Kaunda was walking along Biashara Lane when the trio, who were armed with a sword, attacked him.

According to the police, Mr Kaunda sustained injuries on his head, neck, abdomen and chest. He was taken to MSF Hospital for treatment.

This comes barely a week after the Ministry of Interior said crime rate in the country had reduced by 13.5 per cent in the last three months.

Addressing the media, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, said in the last 100 days, the numbers have fallen significantly from 8,297 reported incidents to 7,179 incidents during the same period.

“Urban crime, especially the Nairobi muggings that had threatened to disrupt our way of life and businesses in our Capital City, have now been contained and we are working hard to bring down the statistics even further down,” Prof Kindiki said.

