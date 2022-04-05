Police officer arrested for selling mobile phone he had snatched from civilian





A police constable was on Tuesday morning, nabbed for allegedly trying to sell a mobile phone he had allegedly snatched from a civilian.

The officer allegedly made away with a phone belonging to one Ms Ann Macharia after he met her outside Club Dee located in Olkalau, Nyandarua County.

According to a police report, the suspect is said to have confronted the victim and introduced himself as a senior police officer before asking her to hand him her mobile phone.

“One gentleman who identified himself as a police officer snatched her phone make Oppo A15 from her hand and asked her to follow him to the station,” the police report reads in part.

Ms Macharia followed the officer who was walking at a high speed and on reaching near the station he disappeared into thin air.

However, the victim decided that she will proceed to the police station and make an official complaint over the matter.

ARRESTED

He then proceeded to the town center and as he was busy trying to get a customer who would purchase the phone, his colleague identified as Mr Ali Abdow found him.

It is then that Mr Abdow gave a call to Mr Eric Kinoti a sleuth attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and who was handling the case.

“At the scene, the two officers managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to the station where a quick search was conducted and the phone valued at Sh20,000 was recovered from the officer,” the report adds.

The complainant was later called to the station where she positively identified the officer and the mobile phone in question.

The positive identification led to the officer being placed in custody for the offence of stealing and was arraigned in court on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The report further revealed that the officer appeared to be drunk at the time of his arrest.